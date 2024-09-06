 'Was Not Healthy For Our Child': Rapper Badshah Opens Up On His Separation From Ex-Wife Jasmine
Rapper Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he has a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
Rapper and singer Badshah is best known for hits like DJ Waley Babu, Genda Phool, Sanak, Buzz, Jugnu, and Mercy. Recently, the 39-year-old singer opened up about his divorce from his ex-wife, Jasmine Masih. Further, he also spoke about his relationship with his daughter, who resides in London.

Speaking on a podcast by Prakhar ke Pravachan, Badshah said, "We both tried everything. We tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often as she lives in London."

Further, Badshah stated that his relationship with his daughter is extremely friendly. "She was at my concert. My daddy is cool. He's very cool. But she's not a fan. She listens to Blackpink. As a musician, buying another musician's merchandise for your own child is a little painful," said the singer.

Badshah also talked about his definition of love and relationship. He said, "For me, love is taking care of someone without any judgements. The biggest form of love is taking care."

Further, he stated that a relationship is a duty, a job, which is extremely complicated. "To spend life with someone is a job. Especially when you want to stay in a zone where you want to be happy and not disturbed, so when you get into a relationship, it is a job of balancing those opinions. I think my parents are heroes, because I wouldn't be able to do it," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Badshah was allegedly in a relationship with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. However, the latter stated that Badshah is just a 'great friend'.

"Badshah is a great friend. He is such a nice, simple human being apart from his Badshah persona. He is a nice person, and he is just so real. I think that's one common thing, and that's why we're friends. To be honest, if I'm feeling low, if I'm not posting that much, he would enquire, 'What's wrong, what happened?' So that also happens," she told BBC Asian Network.

