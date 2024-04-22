Video: Badshah Hosts Private Concert For Pak Actress Hania Aamir, Enjoys Dinner Date In Dubai Amid Dating Rumours

Rapper and singer Badshah reunited with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Dubai recently. The duo treated their fans with pictures and videos of their meet-up, giving glimpse of the fun they had together. For the unawares, the artists had met each other in Dubai in December 2023 and back then, pictures from their night out went viral within no time. In fact, they had also sparked dating rumours, however, neither of them has reacted to these rumours.

On Sunday (April 21), Hania shared a photo with Badshah and captioned it, "Rescue arrived from Chandigarh." She also posted a photo of a food spread. Lastly, she also dropped a shot video, which showed Hania enjoying a drink.

The Mere Humsafar actress shared another video in which the duo is seen jamming over one of Badshah's songs. While grooving, they burst into laughter as they struggled to remember the lyrics of the popular track. "Concert time," Hania captioned the post.

Soon after Hania shared the video, Badshah took to the comments section, and wrote, "What should be described about this music festival and acting."

Reportedly, last year, Hania and Badshah went shopping and on a coffee outing in Dubai. It may be noted that Hania is also rumoured to be dating Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam.

Hania made her acting debut in 2016 with the comedy film Janaan. Later, she starred in films like Na Maloom Afraad 2 and Parwaaz Hai Junoon among several others.

She is an ardent fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and is often seeing grooving to the actor's songs and recreating his iconic hook steps.