Who Is Anjini Dhawan? All About Varun Dhawan's Niece Making Her Bollywood Debut With Binny And Family

Anjini Dhawan, the niece of actor Varun Dhawan, is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with the film Binny and Family, slated for a theatrical release in September 2024. She will star opposite Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar, among others.

Binny and Family will showcase the communication gap between two generations. The family drama is backed by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures' and helmed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

Take a look at the trailer:

In case you are wondering who Anjini Dhawan is, here's all the information we have gathered for you.

Who is Anjini Dhawan?

Born in 2000, Anjini Dhawan is the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan and Reena Dhawan. Siddharth is Varun Dhawan's cousin. She is the granddaughter of veteran actor Anil Dhawan.

Before stepping into the world of acting, Anjini worked as an assistant director (AD) on the set of her cousin Varun Dhawan’s film Coolie No. 1, which was released in 2020 and also starred Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The film was directed by David Dhawan.

The 24-year-old is also a social media influencer with over 262K followers on her official Instagram handle. Her feed is filled with her stunning pictures, she also shared videos of her dance routines.

Anjini is also close friends with Sridevi's daughter, actress Khushi Kapoor. The two frequently share photos together on social media, setting major friendship goals for their followers.

She is also friends with Orhan Awatramani, Shanaya Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap.