VIDEO: Khushi Kapoor, 23, Buys Herself ₹3.05 Crore Swanky New Mercedes Car; Rides It Around Mumbai

Actress and the younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, gifted herself a brand new car recently. And on Sunday, she was seen taking it out for a drive in Mumbai and was all smiles as the paparazzi congratulated her.

In a video which is now splashed all over the internet, Khushi can be seen zooming around the city in her brand new red Mercedes G 400 D. The price of her new set of wheels is pitched at a whopping Rs 3.05 crore in Mumbai.

The young actress flashed her smile at the cameras as soon as she saw the paparazzi, and quickly zoomed past them towards her residence. Fans of the actress congratulated her on getting herself the new car.

Khushi Kapoor in The Archies

Khushi marked her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which was based on the famous comic book of the same name. In the film, she played the role of Betty Cooper. The film, which released in 2023, also starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and others in lead roles.

Despite being mounted on a massive budget and promoted extensively, The Archies failed to impress the viewers and instead, it was called out for the below par performances by the actors.

Khushi Kapoor's upcoming films

If reports are to be believed, Khushi will be next seen in Dharma romcom titled Naadaniyaan, in which she will share the screen with Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Besides, she will reportedly also star in the Hindi remake of Love Today opposite Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan.