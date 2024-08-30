Varun Dhawan On Adulting, Recalls Getting Scolded By Parents, Wife & Kid: 'Apka Position Kya Hai Ghar Pe'

Varun Dhawan |

Actor Varun Dhawan with his family unveiled the trailer of the show Binny And Family - Har Generation Kuch Kehta Hai on Friday (August 30). This family-centric film is set to celebrate the essence of family bonds and promises an engaging cinematic experience for audiences of all ages.

During its trailer launch, the actor was questioned about adulting and how he managed to take care of everything after becoming a father. To which the actor expressed, "Thoda ajeeb lagta hai ki mummy papa ne abhi abhi daata hai.. baby ke room mai aata hai aur phir bachi bhi daat rahi hai.. biwi bhi daati hai. Toh us waqt aap sochte ho apka position kya hai ghar pe. We call this term adulting when you are in between both of these situations. I’m very lucky ki mera ek bada bhai hai, jo bath nobly leta hai, what becomes extremely scary or difficult at that point of time is parent health.”

He further talked about his bond with his sibling and how they have learned things from their parents about taking care of each other. He added, "Health is something which we take care of now, and when the parents are there, we take care of them, abhi bhi karte hai, my mother worries about me a lot. Same way for my siblings; it's the situation that we navigate."

Binny And Family - Har Generation Kuch Kehta Hai stars Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, Charu Shankar, and Naman Tripathy. The film is directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy and is produced by Mahaveer Jain.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is set to play the lead in Baby John, an action drama directed by Kalees. It is produced by Jio Studios and features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Sanya Malhotra.

He will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi. Also in Citadel: Honey Bunny with Samantha Prabhu, and Kay Kay Menon. He will also be a part of Sunny Deol starrer Border 2.