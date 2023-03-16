Who is Aman Dhaliwal? Know about the Jodhaa Akbar actor who was attacked in US

Popular Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal was recently attacked in the US while he was working out in the gym. A video of the shocking attack has gone viral on social media platforms. According to several media reports, Aman is currently hospitalised and is recovering.

He also suffered several stitches after the brutal attack.

Who is Aman Dhaliwal?

Aman has worked in Bollywood films like Big Brother and with Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodhaa Akbar. In the film, he played the role of Rajkumar Ratan Singh.

Aman also appeared in several Hindi television shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Porus and Vighnaharta Ganesh.

The 36-year-old actor is from Mansa, Punjab. Reportedly, he was discovered by a modeling agent in a hair salon in Delhi.

Aman started his modeling career in 2003 and he made his acting debut with Sunny Deol and Priyanka Chopra's film Big Brother in 2007.

According to the actor's profile on LinkedIn, Aman has also been a part of Hollywood films like God's Own Devil and Scorned. Additionally, he has done theater with Academy of Art in San Francisco.

Aman is active on Facebook and on March 16, he shared his health update with his followers.