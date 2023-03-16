 Aman Dhaliwal REACTS after getting brutally attacked in US: 'I am not able to speak...'
"Spread love, not hate," Aman Dhaliwal wrote after the attack

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
article-image

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal, who has also appeared in several Bollywood films, was recently attacked in the US. The attack took place when the actor was working out in the gym.

Aman has suffered several stitches after the attack. He is reportedly hospitalised.

On March 16, Aman took to his official Facebook account and reacted to the incident. He said he is unable to speak at the moment and added that he will reply after he feels better.

"I am not able to speak 🗣so excuse me for not attending calls but I ll reply back as soon I feel better … spread love 💗 not hate," he wrote on Facebook.

In the video doing the rounds on social media platforms, the accused is seen asking for water from people around while Aman is at knife point.

Several media reports also state that the cops were called after the brutal attack and the accused was handed over to them.

Take a look at the shocking and now-viral video here:

Who is Aman Dhaliwal?

Aman has worked in Bollywood films like Big Brother and Jodha Akbar, in which he played the role of Rajkumar Ratan Singh. He appeared in several Hindi television shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Porus and Vighnaharta Ganesh.

According to the actor's profile on LinkedIn, Aman has also been a part of Hollywood films like God's Own Devil and Scorned. Additionally, he has done theater with Academy of Art in San Francisco.

article-image

