 Aman Dhaliwal attacked: Assailant stabs Jodhaa Akbar actor with knife in US, shocking video surfaces
Aman Dhaliwal attacked: Assailant stabs Jodhaa Akbar actor with knife in US, shocking video surfaces

The attack took place when the Ek Kudi Punjab Di actor was working out in the gym

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
article-image

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal was recently attacked inside a gym in the USA. A shocking video of the incident has surfaced online.

According to several media reports, the attack took place when the Ek Kudi Punjab Di actor was working out in the gym.

Punjabi actor attacked in gym

Aman has suffered several stitches after the attack. The Jodha Akbar actor is reportedly hospitalised at the present and is recovering from the attack.

Take a look at the video here:

In the video doing the rounds on social media platforms, the accused is seen asking for water from people around while Aman is at knife point.

Reports also state that the cops were called after the incident and the accused was handed over to them.

Who is Aman Dhaliwal?

Aman has worked in Bollywood films like Big Brother and Jodha Akbar, in which he played the role of Rajkumar Ratan Singh. He appeared in TV shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Porus and Vighnaharta Ganesh.

The model-turned-actor is known as an action hero.

Aman has also been a part of Hollywood films like God's Own Devil and Scorned. Additionally, he has done theater with Academy of Art in San Francisco.

