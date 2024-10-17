 White Powder, Smashed TV & Dove Soap: Inside Photos From Liam Payne's Argentina Hotel Room Go Viral After Singer's Death
Payne had shared videos from his hotel room only an hour before his death, in which he was seen sitting at the breakfast table with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Former One Direction sensation, Liam Payne, tragically died on October 16 after falling off the balcony of a hotel in Argentina. Hours after his death, photos of his hotel room surfaced online which showed some shocking substances including 'white powder', soap and burnt candles on a table, and even a smashed television set.

In the photos, a table in his hotel room can be seen covered with white powder, a Dove soap, aluminum foil pieces, a lighter, glass, and a black substance. Another photo showed a smashed TV with a glass of champagne next to it.

The photos were published by the Argentinian press shortly after Payne's death, and the local police is reportedly now investigating a 'drug angle' in the case. The mortal remains of the singer have now been sent for autopsy.

Payne had shared videos from his hotel room only an hour before his death, in which he was seen sitting at the breakfast table with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. He even stated that he was having a "lovely day".

Payne fell from the third floor balcony of Hotel CasaSur in Palermo, Argentina, on October 16, at the age of 31. The Buenos Aires police stated that the fall resulted in "extremely serious injuries", and that the singer had "died on the spot".

As per reports, police rushed to the hotel in response to an emergency call just after 5 pm local time, warning of an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol". The caller reportedly told the cops that Payne was "destroying the entire room".

In 2023, Payne had opened up about his struggle with alcoholism and had said that he had been sober for six months after receiving treatment.

Payne's family members and manager are yet to issue an official statement on the heartbreaking incident.

