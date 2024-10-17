 'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31

'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31

Former One Direction star Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31 after falling off the balcony of a hotel in Argentina while he was on a vacation

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image

Former One Direction star Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31 after falling off the balcony of a hotel in Argentina while he was on a vacation. And as fans across the globe are mourning his demise, the lyrics of some of his popular songs have now gone viral, with netizens now calling them 'eerie', given the current situation.

The lyrics of his 2019 song, Live Forever, is now being widely shared online. "I was always gonna live fast, die young..." Liam crooned in the song. In the chartbuster 2013 song, The Story of my Life, by One Director, Liam had sung, "It seems to me that when I die, these words will be written on my stone..."

Read Also
One Direction Singer Liam Payne, 31, Dies After Falling From Hotel Balcony In Argentina
article-image

Not just that, but fans also shared the lyrics of the One Direction song, Night Changes', and wrote, "This song hits differently now: Does it ever drive you crazy, just how fast the night changes?"

As per reports, Liam fell to his death from his hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

FPJ Shorts
'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31
'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31
Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian
Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian
VIDEO: Police Arrests Over 150 College Students In Pakistan Over Alleged Rape Of A First Year Student; Shocking Visuals Surface
VIDEO: Police Arrests Over 150 College Students In Pakistan Over Alleged Rape Of A First Year Student; Shocking Visuals Surface
Elders Should Walk More For Better Living: Know Benefits Of Walking And Strategies To Begin
Elders Should Walk More For Better Living: Know Benefits Of Walking And Strategies To Begin
Read Also
Liam Payne's Struggles: From One Direction Fame to Rehab and Mental Health Battles, Know All About...
article-image

Buenos Aires police said in a statement that Liam fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the trendy Palermo neighborhood of Argentina's capital, resulting in "extremely serious injuries". Medics confirmed his death on the spot, the statement said.

Only an hour before his death, Liam had shared a several videos on his Snapcaht, in which he was seen saying that he was "having a lovely day" with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

Read Also
Liam Payne Death: Singer Said He Was Having A 'Lovely Day' With Girlfriend Kate Cassidy In Last...
article-image

Liam got catapulted to international fame as a member of one of the most successful boy bands, One Direction, which was formed during The X Factor in 2010. The group, also featuring Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam, became a global sensation in no time. One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, post which the members of band continued pursuing their individual careers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31

'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31

The Wild Robot Review: Christopher Sanders’ Directorial Is A Tale Of Unlikely Bonds

The Wild Robot Review: Christopher Sanders’ Directorial Is A Tale Of Unlikely Bonds

The Shadow Strays OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Shadow Strays OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Chum Darang Violently PUSHES Chahat Pandey, Aggresively Snatches Utensil From...

Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Chum Darang Violently PUSHES Chahat Pandey, Aggresively Snatches Utensil From...

Salman Khan To Continue Sikandar Shoot With Beefed Up Security Amid Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi...

Salman Khan To Continue Sikandar Shoot With Beefed Up Security Amid Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi...