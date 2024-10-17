'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31

Former One Direction star Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31 after falling off the balcony of a hotel in Argentina while he was on a vacation. And as fans across the globe are mourning his demise, the lyrics of some of his popular songs have now gone viral, with netizens now calling them 'eerie', given the current situation.

The lyrics of his 2019 song, Live Forever, is now being widely shared online. "I was always gonna live fast, die young..." Liam crooned in the song. In the chartbuster 2013 song, The Story of my Life, by One Director, Liam had sung, "It seems to me that when I die, these words will be written on my stone..."

Not just that, but fans also shared the lyrics of the One Direction song, Night Changes', and wrote, "This song hits differently now: Does it ever drive you crazy, just how fast the night changes?"

As per reports, Liam fell to his death from his hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Buenos Aires police said in a statement that Liam fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the trendy Palermo neighborhood of Argentina's capital, resulting in "extremely serious injuries". Medics confirmed his death on the spot, the statement said.

Only an hour before his death, Liam had shared a several videos on his Snapcaht, in which he was seen saying that he was "having a lovely day" with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

Liam got catapulted to international fame as a member of one of the most successful boy bands, One Direction, which was formed during The X Factor in 2010. The group, also featuring Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam, became a global sensation in no time. One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, post which the members of band continued pursuing their individual careers.