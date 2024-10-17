Liam Payne Death: Singer Said He Was Having A 'Lovely Day' With Girlfriend Kate Cassidy In Last Snapchat Video

Liam Payne, former One Direction star, sadly passed away at 31. The singer died after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires' Palermo district.

In the hours before his tragic death, Payne shared several videos on his Snapchat story. In one now-unavailable video, Payne expressed that he was having a 'lovely day' while with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, in Argentina.

According to Page Six, the video showed the couple seated at a dining room table, enjoying breakfast and chatting about their plans for the day, which included polo and horseback riding.

In other posts from the last moments of Payne's life, he mentioned that he and his girlfriend had been "waking up at 1 pm every day" and had chosen Forrest Gump as their Halloween costume.

He shared another picture with Kate captioned it, "Quality time." It is not known when the videos and pictures were shot because although Payne and Kate travelled together to South America, she reportedly returned home on October 14, while the singer checked into the hotel alone.

Take a look at some of his last posts here:

liam payne’s now deleted snapchat story pic.twitter.com/hX7O7LVvhx — emi (@emidaniielle) October 16, 2024

this is absolutely so insane bc wym liam payne was just posting on his snapchat story only an hour ago?? pic.twitter.com/xrwNT999MA — d’aujah 🫧 (@daujahmarie) October 16, 2024

this is just so crazy…liam payne was just posting so much on snapchat less than an hour ago pic.twitter.com/wtBIx1uTZs — cameron (@cambeserious) October 16, 2024

The singer's death followed a reported fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires' Palermo district. Local police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Payne's death.

Payne tasted international fame as a member of the boy band One Direction, which was formed during The X Factor in 2010. The group, also featuring Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam, rapidly became a global sensation. After enjoying immense success, One Direction went on hiatus in 2016.