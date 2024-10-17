 Liam Payne Death: Singer Said He Was Having A 'Lovely Day' With Girlfriend Kate Cassidy In Last Snapchat Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLiam Payne Death: Singer Said He Was Having A 'Lovely Day' With Girlfriend Kate Cassidy In Last Snapchat Video

Liam Payne Death: Singer Said He Was Having A 'Lovely Day' With Girlfriend Kate Cassidy In Last Snapchat Video

The video showed the couple seated at a dining room table, enjoying breakfast and chatting about their plans for the day

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 09:57 AM IST
article-image

Liam Payne, former One Direction star, sadly passed away at 31. The singer died after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires' Palermo district.

In the hours before his tragic death, Payne shared several videos on his Snapchat story. In one now-unavailable video, Payne expressed that he was having a 'lovely day' while with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, in Argentina.

According to Page Six, the video showed the couple seated at a dining room table, enjoying breakfast and chatting about their plans for the day, which included polo and horseback riding.

Read Also
Liam Payne Death: Old Video Falsely Shared As Singer's Fall From Hotel Balcony
article-image

In other posts from the last moments of Payne's life, he mentioned that he and his girlfriend had been "waking up at 1 pm every day" and had chosen Forrest Gump as their Halloween costume.

FPJ Shorts
Boeing Shares Bloom In Green As It Looks To Raise $15 Billion Amid Looming Job Cuts
Boeing Shares Bloom In Green As It Looks To Raise $15 Billion Amid Looming Job Cuts
UPPSC PCS Prelims October 2024 Exam Rescheduled To THIS Month! Check Now
UPPSC PCS Prelims October 2024 Exam Rescheduled To THIS Month! Check Now
35 Companies Along With Nestle, Infosys, Axis Bank & Havells To Declare Their Q2 Earning Today
35 Companies Along With Nestle, Infosys, Axis Bank & Havells To Declare Their Q2 Earning Today
Top 5 Stocks For October 17: Voltas, EIH, Ultratech & Others In Focus
Top 5 Stocks For October 17: Voltas, EIH, Ultratech & Others In Focus

He shared another picture with Kate captioned it, "Quality time." It is not known when the videos and pictures were shot because although Payne and Kate travelled together to South America, she reportedly returned home on October 14, while the singer checked into the hotel alone.

Take a look at some of his last posts here:

The singer's death followed a reported fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires' Palermo district. Local police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Payne's death.

Payne tasted international fame as a member of the boy band One Direction, which was formed during The X Factor in 2010. The group, also featuring Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam, rapidly became a global sensation. After enjoying immense success, One Direction went on hiatus in 2016.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Liam Payne Death: Old Video Falsely Shared As Singer's Fall From Hotel Balcony

Liam Payne Death: Old Video Falsely Shared As Singer's Fall From Hotel Balcony

One Direction Singer Liam Payne, 31, Dies After Falling From Hotel Balcony In Argentina

One Direction Singer Liam Payne, 31, Dies After Falling From Hotel Balcony In Argentina

Radhika Apte Pregnant 12 Years After Marriage, Flaunts Baby Bump On Red Carpet Of Film Festival...

Radhika Apte Pregnant 12 Years After Marriage, Flaunts Baby Bump On Red Carpet Of Film Festival...

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Rajat Dalal At Logger Heads After Latter Challenges Him To Switch The...

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena & Rajat Dalal At Logger Heads After Latter Challenges Him To Switch The...

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra Asks Shrutika Arjun To Not Touch Him While Speaking, Says, ‘Main...

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra Asks Shrutika Arjun To Not Touch Him While Speaking, Says, ‘Main...