Liam Payne Death: Old Video Falsely Shared As Singer's Fall From Hotel Balcony

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead outside a hotel in Buenos Aires after falling from its third-floor balcony. According to Reuters, the hotel manager reported hearing a loud noise at the back of the building. The police were called to the hotel in the city's Palermo neighborhood after being reported about an "aggressive man who might be under the influence of drugs and alcohol."

According reports, when police arrived, they discovered that Payne had fallen from his room's balcony.

Old video goes viral

Soon after the shocking news of Payne's death surfaced, social media users mourned his death and offered condolences. A video of a man jumping off a building also went viral and netizens claimed that it is Payne's video.

The now-viral video features a man, purported to be Payne, falling from a building. Since the singer died after falling from his hotel balcony, many believed it depicted his last moments. However, as the video garnered thousands of views online, fact-checkers clarified that the footage was from 2023. Fans also called out those who shared or reposted it, calling for respect for Payne.

BREAKING: Liam Payne has died at the age of 31 after reportedly falling from a balcony in Argentina. We are extremely shocked and heartbroken to hear this news. Sending our love to his family, friends and fans around the world. 💔#LiamPayne pic.twitter.com/ZlQFQBPgMs — Vishal Vishwa 🌐 (@VishalVishwa01) October 17, 2024

The singer has a seven-year-old son named Bear with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl.

Payne rose to international stardom as a member of the boy band One Direction, formed during The X Factor in the year 2010. The group, consisting of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, as well as Liam, quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. After achieving massive success, One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, allowing each member to embark on their own solo journeys.