Liam Payne's Struggles: From One Direction Fame to Rehab and Mental Health Battles, Know All About His Short-Lived Journey

Liam Payne, popular singer and part of the former band One Direction shocked the world with his untimelypassing. Payne was 31 and was reportedly spending a holiday with his girlfriend in Argentina. Reports of his death left the industry and his fans in shock. Not only was Liam the heart-throb of One Direction but was also a successful independent artist. Let's know more about his journey from how he became a part of One D, battled drug abuse, and looked forward to life after the band fell apart.

Liam's early life

Liam Payne’s story is one of perseverance, talent, and a rollercoaster of highs and lows. From his early days auditioning for The X Factor to his rise as a global superstar in One Direction, Payne’s life has been in the public eye for over a decade. Liam Payne first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 at the age of 14. His performance impressed the judges, especially Simon Cowell, but it was clear that he needed more time to grow.

In 2010, Liam returned to The X Factor as a more mature and determined 16-year-old. This time, his rendition of Michael Bublé’s "Cry Me a River" wowed the judges and the audience.

One Direction emerged

In an unexpected twist, Simon Cowell and the other X Factor judges decided to form a group with Liam and four other solo contestants—Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan. This was the birth of One Direction, a decision that would redefine pop music for the next decade. Though they finished third on the show, One Direction quickly gained a massive fanbase, leading to a record deal with Cowell’s label, Syco.

Liam, often seen as the “serious” one in the group, contributed heavily to songwriting, helping shape the band’s sound as they moved from bubblegum pop to a more mature style over time.

One Direction's fall out

By 2015, after five years of non-stop success, One Direction’s intense schedule began to take its toll. Zayn Malik left the band in March 2015, citing personal reasons and the pressures of fame. Fans were heartbroken when the group confirmed they were taking an indefinite break. While they reassured fans it wasn’t a breakup, the members began focusing on solo careers, and it became clear that One Direction, as it was, would not return anytime soon.

Post the fall of One Direction, Liam also experimented with his sound and released his debut solo single, "Strip That Down," featuring Quavo, in 2017. The song showcased a more grown-up Liam, exploring R&B and dance-pop styles. It became a hit, signaling his success as a solo artist.

Liam's struggle with drug abuse and mental health

According to a YouTube video he posted on his channel, he mentioned how he was secretly in a rehad for 100 days after having a hard time dealing with the public beef with his former bandmates. “I kind of became somebody who I didn’t recognize and I’m sure you didn’t either," the singer said in the video. “I was in bad shape up to that point. I was really happy more than anything when I arrived to kind of put a stopper on life and work. I didn’t have my phone for nearly 100 days. I didn’t connect to the outside world at all and it was kind of prepping me for that moment. Upon leaving was actually the hardest point was turning the phone back on … because it was a little bit scary, " he added.

Liam has been open about the personal challenges he faced after the group’s split, including battling mental health issues and coping with the sudden transition. In a 2021 episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast, Payne said he'd experienced suicidal thoughts during his time in One Direction according to People.

"I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be," he said. "Where's rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I'm very good at hiding it. No one would ever have seen it...There is some stuff that I have definitely never, never spoken about. It was really, really, really severe. And it was a problem. And it was only until I saw myself after that, I was like, 'Right, I need to fix myself.' "

Liam Payne's career, marked by both dizzying heights and deep personal challenges. Fans are mourning the death of their favourite One Direction boy all over the internet. Reportedly, many even gathered outside his hotel in Argentina, where he died to pay their respects.