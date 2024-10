One Direction Singer Liam Payne, 31, Dies After Falling From Hotel Balcony In Argentina

Liam Payne | X/ @MTV

Singer Liam Payne, the former 'One Direction' star, has tragically passed away at the age of 31. The singer's death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Local authorities confirmed the incident, with state police revealing details of the fall from the third-floor balcony on Costa Rica Street, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born on August 29, 1993, in Wolverhampton, England, Payne's rise to fame began in 2010 when he auditioned for The X Factor. Though he initially failed to make an impact in the 2008 auditions, his return two years later, where he performed Michael Buble's "Cry Me a River," catapulted him into the spotlight.

This performance led to his place in the newly formed boy band, One Direction, alongside fellow members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

Despite not winning the competition, One Direction went on to become one of the world's most successful boy bands, with iconic hits such as "What Makes You Beautiful" and "Night Changes." After One Direction's hiatus in 2016, following Zayn Malik's departure, Payne pursued a solo career.

In 2017, he released his debut single "Strip That Down," featuring Quavo, which became a commercial hit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Over the years, Payne collaborated with artists like Zedd and J Balvin, and his tracks garnered millions of streams worldwide. His music career also saw notable success on the Billboard Hot 100 with hits like "For You" with Rita Ora and "Bedroom Floor," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Read Also Liam Payne Rushed To Hospital Again After Celebrating Anniversary With Girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Payne's personal life often made headlines as well. He shared a son, Bear Grey Payne, born in 2017, with his ex-girlfriend and X Factor judge Cheryl Cole.

In recent years, Payne had been open about his struggles, including a sobriety journey.

In 2023, he shared that he had been sober for six months after spending time in a rehabilitation facility. His determination to improve for his son and himself marked a turning point in his life, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite facing personal and public controversies, including tensions with former bandmates and legal issues with his ex-girlfriend Maya Henry, Payne's legacy as both a One Direction member and a solo artist remained significant.

His last public appearance was at Niall Horan's concert in Buenos Aires on October 2, where he was seen enjoying the show and engaging with fans.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Payne is survived by his son, his parents, Karen and Geoff, and his two older sisters, Ruth and Nicola.

He had been in a relationship with influencer Kate Cassidy at the time of his death.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed)