 'When You're Shamelessly Accustomed To Stealing...': Divya Khossla Hits Back At Karan Johar's Cryptic Note After Criticising Jigra Box Office
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'When You're Shamelessly Accustomed To Stealing...': Divya Khossla Hits Back At Karan Johar's Cryptic Note After Criticising Jigra Box Office

'When You're Shamelessly Accustomed To Stealing...': Divya Khossla Hits Back At Karan Johar's Cryptic Note After Criticising Jigra Box Office

Earlier, Bhushan Kumar's wife, Divya Khossla slammed Alia Bhatt rigging the box office numbers for her latest release Jigra.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
article-image

Bhushan Kumar's wife, Divya Khossla is hitting the headline after she slammed Alia Bhatt rigging the box office numbers for her latest release Jigra and claimed that Bhatt allegedly purchased tickets for 'fake collection.' This controversy comes amid her claims that Jigra is copied from her film Savi.

While the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has yet to respond, Jigra producer Karan Johar shared a cryptic note on his Instagram following Divya's remarks. Johar's note read, "Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools."

Check it out:

Read Also
Divya Khossla Accuses Alia Bhatt Of Jigra's 'Fake' Box Office Collections After Claiming Film Is A...
article-image

Reacting to Johar's cryptic note, Divya penned a note and hit back at him, stating, "When you are so accustomed to stealing what rightfully belongs to others, you will always seek shelter in silence. You will have no voice, no spine."

FPJ Shorts
'When You're Shamelessly Accustomed To Stealing...': Divya Khossla Hits Back At Karan Johar's Cryptic Note After Criticising Jigra Box Office
'When You're Shamelessly Accustomed To Stealing...': Divya Khossla Hits Back At Karan Johar's Cryptic Note After Criticising Jigra Box Office
Mumbai 13/7 Triple Blast Case: Former DCP To Be Examined Through Video Conferencing
Mumbai 13/7 Triple Blast Case: Former DCP To Be Examined Through Video Conferencing
The Sunday Market Review: TCS, Exide & Britannia Held Headlines In A Busy Week
The Sunday Market Review: TCS, Exide & Britannia Held Headlines In A Busy Week
GSEB Slaps ₹64 Lakh Fines On Teachers For Board Exam Errors, Class X Student Fails Due To 30-Mark Mistake
GSEB Slaps ₹64 Lakh Fines On Teachers For Board Exam Errors, Class X Student Fails Due To 30-Mark Mistake

Earlier, she shared a quote that read, "Truth will always offend fools opposed to it."

Read Also
'Truly Annoying Me': Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Alia Bhatt-Vasan Bala's Jigra Casting...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'When You're Shamelessly Accustomed To Stealing...': Divya Khossla Hits Back At Karan Johar's...

'When You're Shamelessly Accustomed To Stealing...': Divya Khossla Hits Back At Karan Johar's...

From Stree 2 To Bala, 7 Hit Bollywood Films That Captured The Royal & Rural Charm Of Madhya Pradesh

From Stree 2 To Bala, 7 Hit Bollywood Films That Captured The Royal & Rural Charm Of Madhya Pradesh

Shilpa Shetty Looks Devastated After Baba Siddique's Death, Leaves Lilavati Hospital With Raj Kundra...

Shilpa Shetty Looks Devastated After Baba Siddique's Death, Leaves Lilavati Hospital With Raj Kundra...

The Story Of How This PR Manager To Jacqueline Fernandez, Vidya Balan Became An Actor Herself

The Story Of How This PR Manager To Jacqueline Fernandez, Vidya Balan Became An Actor Herself

Cooking Up A Storm With Suhasini Mulay: ‘I Could Eat Bengali Food Every Day — There’s So Much...

Cooking Up A Storm With Suhasini Mulay: ‘I Could Eat Bengali Food Every Day — There’s So Much...