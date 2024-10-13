'When You're Shamelessly Accustomed To Stealing...': Divya Khossla Hits Back At Karan Johar's Cryptic Note After Criticising Jigra Box Office

Bhushan Kumar's wife, Divya Khossla is hitting the headline after she slammed Alia Bhatt rigging the box office numbers for her latest release Jigra and claimed that Bhatt allegedly purchased tickets for 'fake collection.' This controversy comes amid her claims that Jigra is copied from her film Savi.

While the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has yet to respond, Jigra producer Karan Johar shared a cryptic note on his Instagram following Divya's remarks. Johar's note read, "Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools."

Check it out:

Reacting to Johar's cryptic note, Divya penned a note and hit back at him, stating, "When you are so accustomed to stealing what rightfully belongs to others, you will always seek shelter in silence. You will have no voice, no spine."

Earlier, she shared a quote that read, "Truth will always offend fools opposed to it."