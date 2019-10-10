When the media blacked out Amitabh Bachchan for 15 years

Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 today. The megastar earlier warned his fans, stating that he is in no mood to celebrate his birthday this year. "What is there to celebrate? It's a day like any other. I'm grateful that I still working, that my body is able to keep pace with my spirit," he told IANS.

Birthdays are meant to cherish the journey an individual has had so far in their fruitful life. For Big B, who has been in the limelight for decades, it wasn't all pleasant. The actor like any other human being faced a massive hurdle that shook him for years. For those who understand that the media holds a special place for legends like him, here's a tale of an era when the media blacked out Amitabh Bachchan for fifteen years.