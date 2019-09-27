Unseen video of Amitabh Bachchan’s welcome at home after ‘Coolie’ injury, resurfaces online after 37 years

On September 24, 2019 Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the honorary award of Dadasaheb Phalke Award to none other than living legend Amitabh Bachchan for his contribution to the industry. But there is also one more nostalgic memory which happened on the same day. It refers to the time Big B returned home after suffering a life threatening injury on the sets of Coolie in 1983.

Fans and followers are sharing his video of the time he returned home almost after two months of the fatal accident. In video we can see how Big B came home and took blessings of his parents, and with the traditional warm welcome at home with Jaya Bachchan.