Couldn't sleep peacefully: Netizens troll Amitabh Bachchan for his Tweet numbering obsession

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan along with wife Jaya was recently spotted seeking blessings from goddess Durga at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti in Mumbai.
The Bollywood's 'Shehenshah' who donned a white kurta-pajama along with his signature style shawl, was seen performing the puja with his wife Jaya who was clad in a white traditional Bengali saree.
Big B as usual took this to Twitter, but it is the caption that grabbed eyeballs. He wrote, "T 3311 - CORRECTION : the last 2 Tweets should be read as T 3309, and 3310"
This led to Netizens trolling the actor for his obsession over Tweet numbers. Here are some of the reactions that stood out.
Meanwhile on the work front Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the Telugu flick Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He has an array of flicks coming up including Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo and Jhund.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)