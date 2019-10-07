Couldn't sleep peacefully: Netizens troll Amitabh Bachchan for his Tweet numbering obsession

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan along with wife Jaya was recently spotted seeking blessings from goddess Durga at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti in Mumbai.

The Bollywood's 'Shehenshah' who donned a white kurta-pajama along with his signature style shawl, was seen performing the puja with his wife Jaya who was clad in a white traditional Bengali saree.

Big B as usual took this to Twitter, but it is the caption that grabbed eyeballs. He wrote, "T 3311 - CORRECTION : the last 2 Tweets should be read as T 3309, and 3310"