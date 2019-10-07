Durga Puja 2019: When Amitabh, Jaya, Kajol, Rani came together and gave us the perfect 'K3G' reunion

Every Bollywood fanatic remembers the hype around Karan Johar's film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. From the discipline bound Yash Raichand, Nandini's sixth sense of her kid, to Rohan's dramatic transformation, Rahul-Anjali's over the top romance and Poo's diva moments. The film has it's own fan base till date.

Why do we mention this now, after 18 years? Apparently some of the cast members of this family drama got together for Durgashtami in Mumbai. Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan were spotted seeking blessings from goddess Durga at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti in the city.

Kajol looked ethereal in silk sarees which is just dripping the Bengali culture.

The Bollywood's 'Shehenshah' who donned a white kurta-pajama along with his signature style shawl, was spotted performing the puja with his wife Jaya who was clad in a white traditional Bengali saree.

However, we missed Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to complete the frame.

Also present for the occasion were Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji mom Tanuja, son Yug Devgan, cousin Sharbani Mukherjee and filmmaker-cousin Ayan Mukerji.