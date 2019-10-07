Durga Puja 2019: When Amitabh, Jaya, Kajol, Rani came together and gave us the perfect 'K3G' reunion

Every Bollywood fanatic remembers the hype around Karan Johar's film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. From the discipline bound Yash Raichand, Nandini's sixth sense of her kid, to Rohan's dramatic transformation, Rahul-Anjali's over the top romance and Poo's diva moments. The film has it's own fan base till date.
Why do we mention this now, after 18 years? Apparently some of the cast members of this family drama got together for Durgashtami in Mumbai. Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan were spotted seeking blessings from goddess Durga at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti in the city.
Kajol looked ethereal in silk sarees which is just dripping the Bengali culture.
The Bollywood's 'Shehenshah' who donned a white kurta-pajama along with his signature style shawl, was spotted performing the puja with his wife Jaya who was clad in a white traditional Bengali saree.
However, we missed Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to complete the frame.
Also present for the occasion were Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji mom Tanuja, son Yug Devgan, cousin Sharbani Mukherjee and filmmaker-cousin Ayan Mukerji.
"I feel it's the blessing and love of Ma Durga towards our family. There are a lot of things involved to organise this kind of festival and I feel that without her will, we wouldn't have completed even one year. Every year, people from Mumbai, outside Mumbai and outside our country come here to seek blessing of Ma and we feed them during this festival," Rani told IANS, about the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity festivity, which she has come to identify with,over the years.
Sharing her about the festive season, Kajol had said: "We are ardent followers of Ma Durga and we celebrate the Navratri festival with joy and passion. I think Ma is biggest among all. We have a lot of fun celebrating this festival and we do service to her diligently over these nine days."
Asked what she asked for from the deity in her prayers, Kajol had replied: "I never ask anything from Goddess Durga. Whenever I visit a temple or seek blessing of any god I feel, more than asking for anything, we should be grateful for whatever they have given us."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)