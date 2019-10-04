In Pics: Kajol spotted at Durga Puja with mom Tanuja, and sister Tanishaa Mukerji

Taking the tradition of seeking blessings of Maa Durga, Bollywood actress Kajol was spotted with her mom Tanuja and sister Tanishaa for Durga Puja in the city.
Kajol ditched the traditional Bengali saree and opted for a deep red kurta with palazzo, meanwhile mom Tanuja wore a grey saree, whereas Tanishaa picked a pink saree for the occasion. The Eela actress was seen meeting her cousins at the pandal they visited on Shashti.
Below are some pictures of the trio visiting the pandal.
On the work front, Kajol was last seen in 2018 film Helicopter Eela. She will be next seen sharing screen space with husband Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is set to hit screens in 2020.
