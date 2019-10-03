Why are Ajay Devgn and Kajol wearing colourful wigs? Watch video

Host and comedian Maniesh Paul has started his own variety show called Movie, Masti with Maniesh Paul which features celebrities. The weekend show brings several celebrities who are quizzed about their Bollywood knowledge among other funny segments.

In the upcoming episode, Ajay Devgn and Kajol will grace the show and are all set to have a blast in the show. One can see from the sneak peek that Ajay is donning a blue wig as Maniesh asks him to pose as Singham. In the clip, Kajol can’t stop laughing. She is also sporting a brunette wig.