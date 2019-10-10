Awkward: When Amitabh photobombed a startled Rekha

Calling her Bollywood's Diva would be an understatement, because she deserves a crown much more than a title. The person of interest here is Rekha, who turns 65 today. The actress is a befitting example of aging like fine wine. While she has been ahead of controversies that breezed past over the year, the aftermath remains even today like the radiation after a nuclear explosion.

The tales of Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's rollicking affair made it to tabloids and gossip columns, and prevail even today. However, one such incident where the two had a minor brush with each other is rather a hilarious one.