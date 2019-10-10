Awkward: When Amitabh photobombed a startled Rekha

Calling her Bollywood's Diva would be an understatement, because she deserves a crown much more than a title. The person of interest here is Rekha, who turns 65 today. The actress is a befitting example of aging like fine wine. While she has been ahead of controversies that breezed past over the year, the aftermath remains even today like the radiation after a nuclear explosion.
The tales of Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's rollicking affair made it to tabloids and gossip columns, and prevail even today. However, one such incident where the two had a minor brush with each other is rather a hilarious one.
It was in January this year, when during Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch event, Rekha was posing for the shutterbugs when came across Amitabh Bachchan’s frame, and boy her reaction was unmissable.
On work front, Rekha recently did a cameo in Dharmendra starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se for Rafta Rafta Medley song. Her last full-length feature film was in the 2014 movie Super Nani. Soon, she will be starring in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama Panipat that also features Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. The movie is set to release in December this year.
