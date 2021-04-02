When Sushant Singh Rajput failed to pull off a prank on 'Dil Bechara' co-actor Sahil Vaid

“From solving equations to giving examples, he did his best to convince me. I actually kept listening to him for a long time. But, being a science student I soon realised he's trying to fool me. He was hoping that I was one of those lost students in a class who pretend to be attentive. He had failed to prank me but a lot of people on the set actually believed him. He was a fun loving guy. I miss him. His memories will always be etched in my heart,” Sahil, who had played the role of Sushant's best friend in "Dil Bechara", recalled.

For the unversed, Sushant, who breathed his last on June 14, 2020, was an engineering student at Delhi College of Engineering and even got a scholarship from Stanford University. However, he left engineering to pursue a career in acting. On Sushant's 35th birth anniversary earlier this year, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti had even announced a special scholarship fund for students interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley.

“I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. #SushantDay,” Shweta had tweeted on January 21, 2021.