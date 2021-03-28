Filmfare Awards 2021: Farah Khan pens heartfelt note after bagging Best Choreography for Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara'

At the digital edition of the 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare ceremony, held on Saturday, Bollywood's director, producer and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder bagged the 'Best Choreography' accolade for the title track of the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Dil Bechara'.

Preceded by the technical award ceremony, the Awards that was held after a long span of time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, honoured the talented artists for their outstanding contribution to the Indian cinema.

Farah Khan Kunder who has won her 7th Filmfare Award, hopped on to her Instagram to share an emotional post remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in June last year, a few months before 'Dil Bechara' released.

The 56-year old wrote, "This one s special.. my 7th @filmfareaward for #DilBechara .. my only song with @sushantsinghrajput who turned my good choreography into an exceptional song with his ease.. bittersweet feelings while accepting this today.." She added, "thank u my bhai Mukesh @castingchhabra I thought im doing u a favour but clearly it was the opposite," using a heart emoticon.