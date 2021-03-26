SC dismisses Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka's plea against Bombay HC order

Rhea Chakraborty's advocate Satish Maneshinde, after the apex court dismissed Priyanka Singh's petition, said: "We are overwhelmed by the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. Justice Prevails in India. We bow down to the Judicial System in our Country. Truth Alone Triumphs. Satya Mev Jayate."

Last month on February 15, the Bombay High Court had refused to quash the FIR against Priyanka Singh while allowing the quashing of FIR against her sister Meetu Singh.

The court had said while there was prima facie evidence against Priyanka Singh, the case against Meetu Singh does not stand.

Chakraborty's advocate Satish Maneshinde had also opposed the plea of Rajput's sisters, and said one of the circumstances that may have led to the actor's death was the "dangerous cocktail of drugs, narcotic substances and medicines".

The sisters had approached the HC seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) lodged for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother for anxiety issues.

The FIR was lodged against Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh and doctor Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by the Bandra police in Mumbai on September 7 last year, based on a complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty.

As per the complaint, Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and the doctor prepared a forged and fabricated prescription for anti-depressants for the actor a few days before his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, a popular Bollywood star, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.