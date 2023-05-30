 When Salman Khan said he won't work with Saroj Khan once he becomes top hero: 'Roti Allah deta hai, tu nahi...'
When Salman Khan said he won't work with Saroj Khan once he becomes top hero: 'Roti Allah deta hai, tu nahi...'

When Salman Khan said he won't work with Saroj Khan once he becomes top hero: 'Roti Allah deta hai, tu nahi...'

Saroj can be heard saying that Salman was hurt because he felt Aamir Khan got all the "star moves" in 'Andaaz Apna Apna'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
article-image

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the country right now, but there was a time when he used to be in news for all wrong reasons. The actor delivered the cult classic 'Andaaz Apna Apna', co-starring Aamir Khan in 1994, and while the film left the audience rolling on the floor laughing, seems like Salman wasn't too happy with it, after all.

An old video of Saroj Khan has been going viral on the internet in which she can be seen recalling about the time Salman had said that he will not work with her once he became a "top hero".

She also said in the video that Salman was upset with the dance steps assigned to him in 'Andaaz Apna Apna'.

article-image

When Salman Khan vowed to never work with Saroj Khan

In the old video interview, Saroj can be heard saying that Salman was hurt because he felt Aamir got all the "star moves" in 'Andaaz Apna Apna', while he was just given a dhol and a tabla to dance with.

The senior choreographer stated that she just did what director Rajkumar Santoshi asked her to do, and that if someone felt bad, then she was sorry, but there was nothing that she could have done anyway.

Saroj Khan claimed that Salman verbally abused her during the shoot of Andaz Apna Apna since she gave better dance steps to Aamir
by u/Sonam-Ki-Kutiya in BollyBlindsNGossip

"You won't work with me, fine. Roti Allah deta hai, tu nahi deta. He said, 'When I become a hero and go on top, I will definitely not work with you'," she can be heard saying.

article-image

When Salman Khan promised to help Saroj Khan

While the actor and choreographer did not collaborate for over a decade, Salman came to Saroj's rescue a couple of years before her death.

Saroj had revealed that back in 2018-19, she was not getting any work and it was then that Salman had promised to get her work in his team.

However, the promise never came to fruition as shoots came to a screeching halt owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and in the same year, Saroj passed away at a hospital in Mumbai after being admitted due to breathing difficulties.

article-image
