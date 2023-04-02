When Parineeti Chopra said she wouldn't like to marry a politician

Parineeti Chopra and Politician Raghav Chadha from AAP, have been the talk of the town ever since they were clicked together outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

While their relationship rumours have been making headlines for quite some time now, it seems like the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level.

As per the latest reports, their roka ceremony is soon going to take place and they will make an official announcement about the same.

Old video goes Viral

However, an old video of Parineeti has now surfaced online where she can be heard saying that she will never ever marry a politician. The video was from an old interview between Parineeti and Sidharth Malhotra where she was asked about the celebrities she would like to marry.

When asked about marrying politicians, the actress replied, “The main issue is that I don’t wanna marry any politician. There are many other choices, but I won’t like to marry any politician ever.”

Fans started sharing their opinion as soon as the old video surfaced online. A user wrote, ‘This is why it is said that never say never!’ It remains to be seen if Parineeti will stick to her words or if she will change her mind and take the plunge with Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra Work Front

Meanwhile, Parineeti has been making waves in her professional life as well. After going through a rough patch with a series of box office failures, she made a strong comeback with the success of ‘Uunchai’.

The movie featured a stellar star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and others in pivotal roles.

Currently, the actress is gearing up for Imtiaz Ali's ‘Chamkila’ where she will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh. She is also reportedly reuniting with Akshay Kumar for the Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill biopic, which is set to go on floors soon.

Fans of Parineeti are eagerly waiting for her upcoming projects and it remains to be seen if she can continue her winning streak at the box office. As for her personal life, only time will tell if she and Raghav Chadha are truly meant to be.