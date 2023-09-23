Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Arrive In Udaipur (WATCH) | Photo Via Varinder Chawla.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get married on September 24, 2023, which will be held at the Leela Palace and the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Reportedly, 100 private security guards have been deployed, and the wedding will witness a no-phone rule for the guests to ensure utmost privacy at the venue.

Just a while back, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived in Udaipur for Parineeti and Raghav's wedding. They were seen leaving the airport with an army of bodyguards.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, a 90s theme party is also planned ahead of the wedding day on Sunday. Reports claim that the couple held their haldi ceremony earlier this morning. Parineeti and Raghav will have a reception at Taj Chandigarh on September 30.

Priyanka Chopra shared a wish all the way for Parineeti ahead of her wedding in Udaipur. Reportedly, the Bajirao Mastani actress will be absent from Parineeti's wedding. "I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one...Always wishing you so much love...#Newbeginnings," wrote Priyanka on her Instagram story.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in Delhi in May at the Kapurthala House in Delhi.

