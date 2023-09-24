Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's 90s-Themed Sangeet Had Maggi & Candy Floss Counters

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends in Udaipur on Sunday, September 24. Ahead of the big-fat Punjabi wedding, the Sangeet and Haldi ceremonies took place on Saturday and several inside photos and videos have surfaced on social media.

According to media reports, Raghav and Parineeti hosted a 1990s-themed musical evening for the guests at The Leela, Udaipur.

The special party reportedly had Maggi and candy floss counters. These were added to the menu to take back the guests to the 1990s era. Reports also stated that the guests were given a special cassettes and the bride-to-be herself penned personalised messages on them.

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reached Udaipur to attend the wedding.

Reportedly, 100 private security guards have been deployed and the wedding will witness a no-phone rule for the guests to ensure utmost privacy at the venue. Several celebrities like Bhagyashree, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu and others have taken part in the pre-wedding festivities. Reportedly, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar will jet off to Rajasthan today to attend the wedding.

Parineeti and Raghav will have a reception at Taj Chandigarh on September 30.

The couple got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. Before getting engaged, the duo remained tight-lipped about their relationship. However, they were often spotted together on several occasions. The couple was also seen together during one of the IPL matches in Delhi.

