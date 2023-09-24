 Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Inside Videos From Couple's Desi Sangeet Go Viral (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentParineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Inside Videos From Couple's Desi Sangeet Go Viral (WATCH)

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Inside Videos From Couple's Desi Sangeet Go Viral (WATCH)

Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on September 24, Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 09:37 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on September 24, Sunday. The couple will take the wedding vows in a grand ceremony in the middle of lake Pichola in Udaipur, and the pre-wedding festivities kickstarted from Friday evening onwards.

On Saturday, a slew of guests were seen landing at the Udaipur airport and they were then taken to the wedding venue -- The Leela Palace -- via a boat ride.

On Saturday night, Parineeti and Raghav, along with their families, hosted a grand sangeet, and from the looks of it, it was a quintessential Punjabi gala affair.

Read Also
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Arrive In...
article-image

Parineeti-Raghav's desi sangeet

Despite heavy scrutiny and restrictions, several photos and videos from the sangeet night have gone viral on the internet.

Artists like DJ Bhanu, Ripu Daman, Salman Ali, Navraj Hans, and others set the stage on fire and set the mood right for the evening as they belted out some biggest chartbusters of Bollywood. In the video, they can also be seen making the guests groove to songs like Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, Aankh Marey, and others.

In the videos, the friends and relatives of Parineeti and Raghav can be seen dancing their hearts out and the groom's mother can also be seen shaking a leg with the guests.

Read Also
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Video Of Guests Enjoying Boat Ride In Udaipur Goes Viral
article-image

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

Parineeti and Raghav's mehendi ceremony was held on Saturday morning, along with the bride's chooda ceremony as well.

Some of the biggest names of the country, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and others, are attending the wedding in Udaipur.

As for the bride squad, Parineeti's 'Mimi didi' Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas will be giving the wedding a miss. The actress' best friend, tennis legend Sania Mirza, might also not attend the wedding.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are expected to join the ladkiwale on Sunday.

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Hints At Skipping 'Little One' Parineeti Chopra's Wedding With Latest Post
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5 Landmark K. G. George Films That Redefined The Stature Of Malayalam Cinema

5 Landmark K. G. George Films That Redefined The Stature Of Malayalam Cinema

PHOTOS: Groom Raghav Chadha Wedding Look LEAKED As He Arrives To Marry Parineeti Chopra

PHOTOS: Groom Raghav Chadha Wedding Look LEAKED As He Arrives To Marry Parineeti Chopra

Ananya Panday's NMACC Visit With BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday's NMACC Visit With BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

KG George, Malayalam Cinema's Legend Who Became Part Of The New Wave, No More

KG George, Malayalam Cinema's Legend Who Became Part Of The New Wave, No More

FPJ Exclusive: 'I will never regret doing Gadar 2' Says Luv Sinha Who Will Be Seen Sharing Screen...

FPJ Exclusive: 'I will never regret doing Gadar 2' Says Luv Sinha Who Will Be Seen Sharing Screen...