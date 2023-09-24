Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Inside Videos From Couple's Desi Sangeet Go Viral (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on September 24, Sunday. The couple will take the wedding vows in a grand ceremony in the middle of lake Pichola in Udaipur, and the pre-wedding festivities kickstarted from Friday evening onwards.

On Saturday, a slew of guests were seen landing at the Udaipur airport and they were then taken to the wedding venue -- The Leela Palace -- via a boat ride.

On Saturday night, Parineeti and Raghav, along with their families, hosted a grand sangeet, and from the looks of it, it was a quintessential Punjabi gala affair.

Parineeti-Raghav's desi sangeet

Despite heavy scrutiny and restrictions, several photos and videos from the sangeet night have gone viral on the internet.

Artists like DJ Bhanu, Ripu Daman, Salman Ali, Navraj Hans, and others set the stage on fire and set the mood right for the evening as they belted out some biggest chartbusters of Bollywood. In the video, they can also be seen making the guests groove to songs like Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, Aankh Marey, and others.

In the videos, the friends and relatives of Parineeti and Raghav can be seen dancing their hearts out and the groom's mother can also be seen shaking a leg with the guests.

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

Parineeti and Raghav's mehendi ceremony was held on Saturday morning, along with the bride's chooda ceremony as well.

Some of the biggest names of the country, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and others, are attending the wedding in Udaipur.

As for the bride squad, Parineeti's 'Mimi didi' Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas will be giving the wedding a miss. The actress' best friend, tennis legend Sania Mirza, might also not attend the wedding.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are expected to join the ladkiwale on Sunday.

