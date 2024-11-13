 When Bigg Boss 18's Rajat Dalal Kidnapped & Assaulted 18-Year-Old, Urinated On His Face: 'Police Meri Jeb Mein Hoti Hai'
In June this year, Rajat was arrested in Ahmedabad for kidnapping and brutally assaulting and abusing an 18-year-old boy in Ahmedabad. He assaulted the boy over a post on Instagram.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
article-image

Social media 'influencer' Rajat Dalal, who is currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, has been making headlines for his rash behaviour with other contestants on the show. In one of the recent episodes, Rajat had revealed that he has a 'phobia' of jails, as he had been in one once. And with a little digging, we found out that Rajat was jailed for kidnapping and assaulting an 18-year-old boy, all because of an Instagram post.

In June this year, Rajat was arrested in Ahmedabad for kidnapping and brutally assaulting and abusing an 18-year-old boy named Dhyan Lodha. According to Lodha's complaint, Rajat would visit the same gym as him, and the former had shared a picture of the social media personality on Instagram one day with the caption, "Roz subah apna muh gym me dikha kar mera din kharab karta hua mighty Raju (sic)."

This did not go down well with Rajat, who called and abused Lodha and later forcibly picked him up from outside his residence. Rajat, along with his friends, took Lodha to a cowshed and smeared his face with cowdung. They hit him with sandals and later drove him to a residential complex where he was made to do sit-ups, all the while recording the whole act on their phones.

The assault did not just end there but Rajat and his accomplices then took Lodha to an apartment where they forced him to clean the bathroom and the Bigg Boss 18 contestant even urinated on the 18-year-old's face to keep him from fainting.

Rajat dropped Lodha at his residence a day later and told his mother that he spared him only because he was a kid, otherwise he would have killed hi. "Main Haryana ka jatt hoon. Meri badi pohoch hai. Yaha mera koi kuch nahi bigaad payega, police meri jeb mein hoti hai," he told Lodha's mother.

Lodha was later rushed to the emergency ward of SMS Hospital in Chandkheda, and a complaint was filed based on his statement. On June 7, Rajat was arrested and lodged in the Sabarmati jail, but he was later released on bail.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rajat was heard telling Ektaa Kapoor that he was scared of jails and his phobia had something to do with his time in Sabarmati jail. However, he did not elaborate what the exact incident was on national television.

Rajat was slammed by Ektaa for his abusive language inside the Bigg Boss 18 house and also for his threatening nature. Earlier, he was also reprimanded by Salman Khan for his behaviour.

