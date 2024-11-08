Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor SLAMS Rajat Dalal For Using Derogatory & Abusive Language Against Contestants (VIDEO)

Tv shows and film producer Ektaa Kapoor will host the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 instead of Salman Khan, as he is busy with the shoot of Sikandar in Hyderabad. A lot has happened on the show this week and, as per the promos shared by the makers, Ektaa lashed out at several contestants for their problematic behaviour.

Ektaa also lost her cool at Rajat Dalal and slammed him for abusing other contestants and bringing their family members in between conversations. For those unversed, in the last couple of episodes, Rajat fought with Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and others. However, he later apologised for his language when the contestants called him out.

According to the latest promo shared by the makers, Ektaa asked Rajat if he respects women. She also pointed out how he asks everyone to respect women but he himself uses derogatory terms for women. "Kisi ki maa ko gaali kaise de sakte ho?" Ektaa asked Rajat.

Rajat replied saying he was angry when he used abusive language but Ektaa cut him in between and said, "Gusse gusse mein aapki izzat chali jaati hai."

She added, "Iss desh mein log ladka-ladki se zyada badho ki puja karte hai. Tumne agar aaj mere pita ka naam bhi liya hota, main ghar ke andar aake..."

Check out the promo here:

Rajat has also been at loggerheads with Vivian and both of them have been vocal about their dislike towards each other. During Wednesday's episode, Vivian accused him of misbehaving with the female contestants. However, Rajat yelled at him and touched the actor again and again.

While Vivian maintained his composure throughout the argument, he went ahead to ask Rajat who called him in the show. Replying to the Madhubala fame, Rajat said, “Tere baap ne nahi bulaya hai, Bigg Boss ne bulaya hai." Still maintaining his calm, Vivian asked Rajat to not bring parents into the conversation.