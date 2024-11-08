 Bigg Boss 18: ‘Jinhone Inse Mind Coaching Li Hai Wo Apna Dimag Check Karwao,’ Says Avinash Mishra About Sara & Arfeen As Former Gets Physical
In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Sara Arfeen Khan was seen losing her calm on Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena, amid which, she also went ahead to pull the former by his tshirt and ended up scratching his chest.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 02:30 AM IST
The episode of Bigg Boss 18 was a roller coaster of fights and emotions after Sara Arfeen Khan lost her calm on Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra during the new ‘time god’ task.

After being evicted from the task by Vivian Dsena, who was the sanchalak of the said task, Sara lost her calm. Not only did she throw things around in the house, but also went ahead to be abusive. The actress also called names to a lot of people in the house and called Bigg Boss ‘partial.’ In a fit of rage, she threw things at Vivian Dsena, threw a pillow at Eisha Singh, pulled her hair and also scratched Avinash Mishra’s chest as she pulled his tshirt.

Angered by Sara’s behaviour, Avinash went ahead to call the actress and her husband Arfeen Khan mad. Avinash stated, “Jin logo ne bhi inse mind coaching li hai, please apna dimag check karwa lena. Gadhe hai ye.”

While the entire house was trying to calm the actress down, Sara’s behaviour only worsened further in the episode and the actress was seen back answering almost everybody who tried to calm her down.

