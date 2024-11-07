 Bigg Boss 18: ‘Tere Baap Ne Nahi Bulaya Tha,’ Rajat Dalal Tells Vivian Dsena As They Get Into Verbal Argument
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: ‘Tere Baap Ne Nahi Bulaya Tha,’ Rajat Dalal Tells Vivian Dsena As They Get Into Verbal Argument

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Tere Baap Ne Nahi Bulaya Tha,’ Rajat Dalal Tells Vivian Dsena As They Get Into Verbal Argument

In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal were seen getting into an ugly spat during which the latter was seen crossing boundaries and bringing the actor’s father in between.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 12:56 AM IST
article-image

Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal have been at loggerheads in the Bigg Boss 18 house for quite some time now. While both Vivian and Rajat have been very vocal about their dislike towards each other, in the episode of the show tonight, Rajat was seen getting into an ugly spat with the Madhubala fame.

Read Also
‘Vivian Dsena & Karan Veer Mehra Are Image Conscious, Shrutika Arjun Is Unnecessarily...
article-image

It all started after Rajat started yelling on the actor as he went ahead to accuse him of misbehaving with women in the house. He further asked Vivian why did he not react last night when he stole Vivian’s bed. The arguement escalated after Vivian too replied to the popular influencer. As Rajat marched closer to Vivian, the actor asked Rajat to not touch him. However, Rajat went ahead to constantly touch the actor again and again. While Vivian still maintained his composure throughout the arguement, he went ahead to ask Rajat who called him in the show. Replying to the Madhubala fame, Rajat said, “Tere Baap ne nahi bulaya hai, Bigg Boss ne bulaya hai.” Still maintaining his calm, Vivian asked Rajat to not bring parents into the conversation.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Avinash Mishra Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Defends Vivian Dsena
article-image

After the actor walked away, Rajat later got into a spat with Avinash which also went ahead to be physical. Amidst this, while Eisha Singh fell on the floor, both Rajat and Avinash were pulled apart by the other housemates.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Campaign As 'Dangerous For India'
Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Campaign As 'Dangerous For India'
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebellion Backfires As BJP Expels 37 Members For Contesting Independently
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebellion Backfires As BJP Expels 37 Members For Contesting Independently
'Make IPS Officer Sanjay Kumar Verma Verma’s Appointment As DGP Permanent': Congress
'Make IPS Officer Sanjay Kumar Verma Verma’s Appointment As DGP Permanent': Congress
Gujarat: 2 Women Die Of Asphyxiation In Major Fire At Surat Fortune Mall
Gujarat: 2 Women Die Of Asphyxiation In Major Fire At Surat Fortune Mall
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Tere Baap Ne Nahi Bulaya Tha,’ Rajat Dalal Tells Vivian Dsena As They Get Into...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Tere Baap Ne Nahi Bulaya Tha,’ Rajat Dalal Tells Vivian Dsena As They Get Into...

Citadel: Honey Bunny Review: Varun Dhawan And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Series Is A Sparkless Spy...

Citadel: Honey Bunny Review: Varun Dhawan And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Series Is A Sparkless Spy...

‘To Us Forever’: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Adorable Birthday Wish For Rumoured Beau Ankit...

‘To Us Forever’: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Adorable Birthday Wish For Rumoured Beau Ankit...

‘You Make Everyday Feel Like Birthday Cake’: Alia Bhatt Shares An Adorable Picture As Daughter...

‘You Make Everyday Feel Like Birthday Cake’: Alia Bhatt Shares An Adorable Picture As Daughter...

Chhath Puja 2024: Here's Top 10 Chhath Special Songs By Legendary Folk Singer Sharda Sinha

Chhath Puja 2024: Here's Top 10 Chhath Special Songs By Legendary Folk Singer Sharda Sinha