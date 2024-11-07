Bigg Boss 18: ‘Tere Baap Ne Nahi Bulaya Tha,’ Rajat Dalal Tells Vivian Dsena As They Get Into Verbal Argument

Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal have been at loggerheads in the Bigg Boss 18 house for quite some time now. While both Vivian and Rajat have been very vocal about their dislike towards each other, in the episode of the show tonight, Rajat was seen getting into an ugly spat with the Madhubala fame.

It all started after Rajat started yelling on the actor as he went ahead to accuse him of misbehaving with women in the house. He further asked Vivian why did he not react last night when he stole Vivian’s bed. The arguement escalated after Vivian too replied to the popular influencer. As Rajat marched closer to Vivian, the actor asked Rajat to not touch him. However, Rajat went ahead to constantly touch the actor again and again. While Vivian still maintained his composure throughout the arguement, he went ahead to ask Rajat who called him in the show. Replying to the Madhubala fame, Rajat said, “Tere Baap ne nahi bulaya hai, Bigg Boss ne bulaya hai.” Still maintaining his calm, Vivian asked Rajat to not bring parents into the conversation.

After the actor walked away, Rajat later got into a spat with Avinash which also went ahead to be physical. Amidst this, while Eisha Singh fell on the floor, both Rajat and Avinash were pulled apart by the other housemates.