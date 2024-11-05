 Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Avinash Mishra Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Defends Vivian Dsena
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Avinash Mishra Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Defends Vivian Dsena

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Avinash Mishra Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Defends Vivian Dsena

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra will be seen locking horns after the former aggressively touches Vivian Dsena.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 02:16 AM IST
article-image

Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra have been at loggerheads in the Bigg Boss 18 house for quite some time now. The contestants will be seen getting into another nasty spat in the upcoming episode of the show.

.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Shrutika Arjun Get Control Over Ration, JAILED
article-image

In the upcoming episode of the show, Vivian and Rajat will be seen getting into a tussle, post which, Rajat will go ahead to touch Vivian Dsena. However, Vivian will turn around and will choose to walk away. Irked by Rajat’s behaviour, Avinash will then confront him. However, Rajat will tease the Titli fame by saying “Dekhi guru ji aapka chela khada hota hai aap ke liye.” The fight escalates to a point where Rajat will be seen pushing Avinash and all the contestants will be seen intervening to separate the duo.

This is not the first time that both Rajat and Avinash have gotten into a nasty spat. The young lads have been very clear about their dislike towards each other. However, Vivian Dsena on the other hand is often seen refraining from getting into any sort of physical confrontations with Rajat

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Retailers, Multiplexes, Restaurants Join Campaign To Get More Citizens To Vote On November 20
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Retailers, Multiplexes, Restaurants Join Campaign To Get More Citizens To Vote On November 20
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Trial Reaches 130 km/h, Showcasing Namo Bharat Rapid Rail's Capabilities
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Trial Reaches 130 km/h, Showcasing Namo Bharat Rapid Rail's Capabilities
Mumbai: Newly Licensed 18-Year-Old Booked For Rash Driving After Hitting ST Bus Conductor In Parel
Mumbai: Newly Licensed 18-Year-Old Booked For Rash Driving After Hitting ST Bus Conductor In Parel
FPJ Dialogue: 'Mumbadevi Needs An Accurate, Holistic Blueprint For Real Development,' Says BJP Leader Shaina NC
FPJ Dialogue: 'Mumbadevi Needs An Accurate, Holistic Blueprint For Real Development,' Says BJP Leader Shaina NC

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: ‘My Perfume Is Pretty Expensive..,’ Says Eisha Singh To Kashish Kapoor On...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘My Perfume Is Pretty Expensive..,’ Says Eisha Singh To Kashish Kapoor On...

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Avinash Mishra Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Defends Vivian Dsena

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Avinash Mishra Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Defends Vivian Dsena

‘Pratiksha Honmukhe Meri Khaas..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami Opens Up On Him Saying...

‘Pratiksha Honmukhe Meri Khaas..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami Opens Up On Him Saying...

'Cherished Friends To Life Partners': Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Sultan Marries Mohammad Wazid In...

'Cherished Friends To Life Partners': Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Sultan Marries Mohammad Wazid In...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hits Back At Trolls Telling Her To 'Gain Weight, Bulk Up': 'Stop Judging, It's...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hits Back At Trolls Telling Her To 'Gain Weight, Bulk Up': 'Stop Judging, It's...