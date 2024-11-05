Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Avinash Mishra Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Defends Vivian Dsena

Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra have been at loggerheads in the Bigg Boss 18 house for quite some time now. The contestants will be seen getting into another nasty spat in the upcoming episode of the show.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Vivian and Rajat will be seen getting into a tussle, post which, Rajat will go ahead to touch Vivian Dsena. However, Vivian will turn around and will choose to walk away. Irked by Rajat’s behaviour, Avinash will then confront him. However, Rajat will tease the Titli fame by saying “Dekhi guru ji aapka chela khada hota hai aap ke liye.” The fight escalates to a point where Rajat will be seen pushing Avinash and all the contestants will be seen intervening to separate the duo.

This is not the first time that both Rajat and Avinash have gotten into a nasty spat. The young lads have been very clear about their dislike towards each other. However, Vivian Dsena on the other hand is often seen refraining from getting into any sort of physical confrontations with Rajat