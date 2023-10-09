 'Weight Loss Toh Karne Do': Bipasha Basu Engages In Fun Banter With Paps Outside Mumbai Gym (WATCH)
Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016, and it was on November 12, 2021, that they welcomed their firstborn, daughter Devi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is back on her fitness journey and she has once again begun frequenting her gym in Mumbai. The actress welcomed her first child with Karan Singh Grover, a baby girl whom they named Devi, in November 2021, and since then, she has had her hands full with mommy duties.

On Monday, Bipasha was seen stepping out of her gym in the city, indicating that she is now back with her religious workout routine.

The actress flaunted her post-workout glow as the paparazzi greeted her and shared their excitement on seeing her after a long time. Bipasha was then seen engaging in a fun banter with them, before zooming off in her car.

"Thoda weight loss toh karne do," she was heard telling the shutterbugs, adding, "Tumlog aa jaate ho kahi bhi". The paps too showered her with compliments and the actress was seen laughing it off before returning home to her baby girl.

Bipasha Basu on postpartum weight loss

A few days ago, Bipasha had opened up on facing trolling and negativity on the internet for gaining weight during her pregnancy.

She had stated that she was unbothered by the trolls, and that her baby girl Devi was her number one priority.

The actress has also mentioned that her focus is not to just lose weight, but instead, build a stronger and healthier version of herself, for her family and her daughter.

About Bipasha-Karan's daughter

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016, and it was on November 12, 2021, that they welcomed their firstborn, daughter Devi.

Post the birth of her daughter, the actress had revealed that Devi was born with multiple holes in her heart, for which she had to undergo a six-hour-long surgery.

Bipasha and Karan keep sharing adorable photos and videos of Devi on their social media handles, and the little one is undoubtedly one of the cutest babies on the block.

