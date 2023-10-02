Bipasha Basu On Trolls Attacking Her For Weight Gain After Daughter Devi's Birth: 'Would Like To Tell Them To..' | Photo Via Instagram

Bipasha Basu is a doting mother to her daughter Devi, whom she welcomed on November 12, 2022, with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover.

In a recent interview, Bipasha opened up about trolls criticising her for her weight gain after her daughter's birth. Reacting to this, she told News 18, " I would like to tell them to please keep trolling. It’s completely fine because I’m not bothered."

Further, Bipasha said that Devi is her number one when it comes to everything and anything. "Whether my eyes are open or shut, it’s always her. Every time I step out, I just want to run back home and be with her. Everything in my life now revolves around her. Karan is number three, I’m number two, and Devi is number one," said the actress.

Recently, Bipasha arranged a Satyanayaran Puja at her home, and sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "Devi (red heart, evil eye, and a flower emoji) #monkeylove."

Earlier, during an Instagram Live with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha got emotional as she revealed that her daughter was born with two holes in her heart and underwent a six-hour-long surgery at three months old.

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot on April 30, 2016. The duo first met while filming their film Alone, which was released in 2005 and was directed by Bhushan Patel.