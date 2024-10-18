Web Series In Works On Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Life, Cast To Be Announced After Diwali: Report

(File photo) Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

A Noida-based producer, named Amit Jani, has announced a web series on the life of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been at loggerheads with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for several years now. As per reports, the show will trace the life and times of Bishnoi, who is now in jail.

According to a report in India Today, the cast, release date and more details about the film will be announced after Diwali. The producer has reportedly already obtained the approval from the Indian Motion Pictures Association, and the show has been titled, Lawrence - A Gangster Story.

Not just Lawrence Bishnoi, but Jani is also working on projects related to India's Sachin and Pakistan's Seema Haider's love story and the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, Bishnoi is currently in news after his gang members took responsibility for the murder of NCP MLA Baba Siddique on October 12 in Mumbai. A member of the Bishnoi gang stated that the politician was killed due to his friendship with Salman Khan, among other reasons.

Lawrence Bishnoi had earlier publically announced that it was the ultimate goal of his life to kill Salman, due to the actor's involvement in the infamous blackbuck poaching case. In the past couple of years, the actor has received multiple threats from the gang despite Bishnoi himself being locked up inside a jail in Punjab.

Post Baba Siddique's murder, security has been heightened around Salman and his family members, and the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Sikander as well as for Bigg Boss 18 amid tight security.