We will soon see large queues outside the theatres: Trade analyst Komal Nahta

The audience is waiting with bated breath, for cinemas to reopen and the film business to get back on its feet. Or so believes, Bollywood trade analyst and television host Komal Nahta. At a recent gathering titled Rainmaker Series (Exhibitors), he insisted that theatres would be back in business, sooner rather than later.

“We are film people and we don’t know how to do anything else. This is why we would put in all kinds of efforts to make this work again. The audience is waiting and so is everybody else in the industry,” he said.

While addressing the issue of people now getting habituated to watching OTT he said, “That habit has only been formed in over a year or slightly more. For the rest of their lives, people have been going to the theatre. You see, in human nature old habits die hard. The theatre is an older habit in comparison to OTT. Which is why I am doubly sure, we will soon see large queues outside the theatres, just like the way it was in the pre-Covid days.”