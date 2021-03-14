'Roohi' Day 3 Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer clocks over Rs 8 crore

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer horror-comedy "Roohi" has netted more than Rs 8 crore within three days of its release, according to the makers.

"Roohi" became one of the first major films to release theatrically after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a statement, the makers on Sunday said the Dinesh Vijan-backed film clocked Rs 3.42 crores nett in the county on its third day, taking the total to Rs 8.73 crore.

"Roohi", which released on March 11, had an impressive opening of Rs 3.06 crore on the first day despite the pandemic and rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.