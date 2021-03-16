The theatre will definitely get back its loyal audience: Supriya Pathak

Senior actor and thespian Supriya Pathak has been shooting without a break. She has a number of releases lined up this year such as Toofan, Mimi, Rashmi Rocket, Big Bull and Manohar Pandey. While she is gearing up for Manohar Pandey, that is being produced by Surinder Films under Nispal Singh and Surinder Singh. For this film, Supriya Pathak collaborated with director Kaushik Ganguly, National Award-winning actor/director of films like Nagarkirtan, Apur Panchali, Bishorjan, Shabdo, Laptop and Chotoder Chobi. In an exclusive chat with Cinema Journal, she talks about what got her excited about this project, the kind of changes the entertainment industry is going through and if the theatres will see a revival of audiences. Excerpts from the interview:

What made you sign this project with director Kaushik Ganguly?

The film is tentatively called Manohar Pandey. The story is one that you can relate to. After reading the script for the first time, I got very taken in and was moved by the story. As a reader, I enjoyed reading the script and was hooked to it. The casting really attracted me. It is unusual and layered. Wonderful actors like Saurabh Shukla and Raghubir Yadav are part of our cast. I know them for a long time and share a warm relationship with them. I knew that I was going to be part of a very interesting project and signed it.

What factors do you consider before taking up a new project?

The most important factor that I consider before signing any project is my role in the film and what I can perform in that parameter. Next up, is whether the role I perform makes any difference in the progress of the film and how the character grows in the film. Third, if I enjoy reading the script in its first reading, I become sure of the audience enjoying it as well. I don’t like signing boring films which people don’t enjoy watching and others make just for the sake of art. No! That is not me!

How is Kaushik Ganguly as a director?

After reading the script I talked to him (Kaushik) over the phone. I didn’t know him personally, but when I talked to him, I found him to be an extremely honest person. He is a wonderful human being to work with. He wanted to make this film because he believed in its subject. Finally, when I met him, it all fell into place!