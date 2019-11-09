'We need to heal together': Huma Qureshi, Farhan Akhtar leads Bollywood's appeal to maintain peace after Ayodhya Verdict

The never ending Ayodhya dispute came to an end today i.e. on November 9, 2019 with the Supreme Court passing the judgement in the presence of the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The decision was made to give the disputed site in Ayodhya to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, while 5 acres of land at an alternate site within Ayodhya will be given to the Sunni Waqf Board.

Not only the general public but Bollywood has also welcomed this decision with all their hearts and is praying for the better and peaceful future of India. The Sky is Pink actor Farhan Akhrar tweeted “Humble request to all concerned, please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. Accept it with grace if it goes for you or against you. Our country needs to move on from this as one people. Jai Hind.”