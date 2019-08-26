Huma Qureshi, Rana Daggubati bond over scrumptious Indian food in California

Huma Qureshi has been in Los Angeles for a while a now to shoot Zach Snyder’s Netflix movie, Army Of The Dead. The actress was longing for Indian meal since she has been abroad and a friend invited her for dinner. And there, she met Baahubali superstar Rana Daggubati too.
Swati Shetty, who formerly headed the Indian content operations at Netflix, invited Rana and Huma at her residence in California and shared photos from their meet up. And it seems like we have new friends in tinsel town.
Rana Daggubati has been in the news since he drastically lost weight. But, the actor rubbished the rumours about being suffering from some disease. And from the photos, one can see that the actor is doing fine and having good times with his friends.
Huma Qureshi, meanwhile, was last in Netflix India original series, Leila. Her next project Army Of The Dead is set for 2020 release.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)