Huma Qureshi, Rana Daggubati bond over scrumptious Indian food in California

Huma Qureshi has been in Los Angeles for a while a now to shoot Zach Snyder’s Netflix movie, Army Of The Dead. The actress was longing for Indian meal since she has been abroad and a friend invited her for dinner. And there, she met Baahubali superstar Rana Daggubati too.

Swati Shetty, who formerly headed the Indian content operations at Netflix, invited Rana and Huma at her residence in California and shared photos from their meet up. And it seems like we have new friends in tinsel town.