Mumbai actor who works for Farhan Akhtar claims Muslims destroyed his Diwali lights

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based actor from Patna named Vishwa Bhanu, who works in the Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-co owned Excel Entertainment, has taken to social media to complain that he is not being allowed to celebrate Diwali in the "Muslim" society he lives.

Vishwa Bhanu took to Facebook and claimed that his neighbours asked him and his wife to remove the diyas and a rangoli by their gate.

"I am living in a Muslim society in Mumbai Malad Malwani and like last year this year too people of the society start arguing with my wife on lighting up her house today. They were not allowing my wife to lighting up and making a rangoli on the gate outside the house. They destroyed the lights and the crowd forced me to remove the lights," Vishwa Bhanu wrote on Saturday.

His comment on Facebook so far has 792 shares and over 400 comments.