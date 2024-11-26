 ‘We Don’t Care About Digvijay’: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Comes Out In Support Of Rajat Dalal, Slams Rathee
Elvish Yadav recently came out in support of Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal and slammed Digvijay Rathee for ‘hurting’ him on the show.

Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Social media sensation and popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who’s fame multiplied post his win in Bigg Boss OTT 2 has come out in support of friend Rajat Dalal who is currently in the Bigg Boss 18 house.

In the past few episodes, Digvijay Rathee, who shared a close bond with Rajat Dalal was seen declaring that he has trust issues with Rajat and that he does not fully trust him. While this really left Rajat hurt, Elvish Yadav, who is a close friend of Rajat, slammed Digvijay for his statements and behaviour towards Rajat. According to a post by Bigg Boss Khabari, Elvish stated that he believes Digvijay will not even enter the top 5 race and that his behaviour towards Rajat indicates that someone must have asked him to stay away from Rajat.

Elvish says, “Digvijay ne Rajat ko hurt kiya saaf dikh raha hai. Shayad kisi ne samiha ke bheja hai usko ki Rajat ke sath rahega to negative dikhega. Mujhe to lagta hai Digvijay toh Top 5 Bhi nahi jayega. We don't care about Digvijay."

For the uninformed, Rajat Dalal has made headlines several times before his stint in Bigg Boss 18 and was also behind the bars.

