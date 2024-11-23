'Disgusting, Cheap': Netizens SLAM Rajat Dalal For 'Intentionally' Hitting Yamini Malhotra's Chest During Bigg Boss 18 Task (VIDEO) | Photo Via Instagram

Television actress, doctor Yamini Malhotra, recently entered Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant along with Edin Rose and Aditi Mistry. During a recent task on the show, Digvijay Singh Rathee and Tajinder Bagga were the top two contenders to become the Time God for the week. For Rathee to win, Rajat Dalal needed to win the task, which required him to run faster than the other contestants.

During the task, Rajat was seen standing next to Yamini and Kashish Kapoor. As soon as the buzzer rang, Dalal pushed Yamini by hitting her chest and ran to complete the task. While Yamini called him out for hitting her, other contestants claimed that Rajat did it unintentionally.

Now, the video is doing the rounds on social media, and netizens are brutally trolling him for his 'disgusting and cheap' act.

Check out the video:

A user commented, "Rajat needs to be schooled - ek taraf @BeingSalmanKhan talks about respecting women before closing all WKV episodes and this man just groped another woman? This is wrong !! He’s a criminal.#WomenEmpowerment groups need to step in against this violation of a woman."

Another user commented, "Rajat here looks like he intentionally pushed back Kashish Yamini to stop them. He didn't mean to hit yamini in the chest area but he should've known he is racing with girls and be careful about where his hands might touch them. Completely wrong for him to do this."

While another comment read, "I won’t validate Alice’s statement because she had an agenda. But yes this video shows deliberate push to go ahead." "I didn't expect this from Rajat Dalal . Disgusting behaviour," said another user.

Take a look at the comments:

Rajat, a YouTuber, has a controversial past, who was once arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an 18-year-old student.

Another incident took place when Dalal was overspeeding at 140 km/h on a busy road and struck a motorcyclist. Later, he was heard saying, "Woh gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka kaam hai." Legal action was taken against him.

However, he later issued a video clarifying the incident and stated that he had no memory of the accident.