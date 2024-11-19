Bigg Boss 18: When Rajat Dalal Knocked Down Biker With Overspeeding Car In Delhi, Called It 'Roz Ka Kaam' In Shocking Video

Fitness influencer Rajat Dalal, who is currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, got into an ugly spat with co-contestant Kashish Kapoor in Monday's episode of the show. During the argument, Kashish took a dig at Rajat, stating 'Main logo ko gaadi se nahi udaati hoon (I don't knock people off with my car), and the personal attack did not go down well with the influencer, who got into a full-blown war of words.

For the uninformed, Rajat was involved in a major row after a video of the influencer went viral in August this year, in which he was seen driving his car recklessly at 140 kmph on a busy highway in Delhi-NCR. In the video, he was seen driving rashly, and when a woman sitting next to him asked him to be careful, he had asked her to not worry.

Rajat Dalal, now again was seen doing rash driving & hitting a biker



After hitting the biker he says- Roj ka yehi kaam hai mera



Rajat Dalal, now again was seen doing rash driving & hitting a biker

After hitting the biker he says- Roj ka yehi kaam hai mera

Such people should be behind bars, idk how he came out of the jail last time

Moments later, Rajat was seen hitting a biker in front of him with his car, and as the woman panicked, he did not even bother to stop. Instead, he was heard saying, "Wo gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai mera ma'am (He fell down, it’s no big deal. It’s my daily routine)."

As the video went viral, it sparked a major outrage on social media, and netizens demanded stringent action against Rajat. However, he later issued a video clarifying the incident and stated that he had no memory of the accident. "The video which is going viral is old. I have left behind all these things. I don't know whether it is a conspiracy or an attempt to put me in a fix or to gain views in my name. I have learned my lessons and put such things behind me in life. I am not going to fight with anyone now or in future. The truth will come out," he had said.

While several activists and netizens, including Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, demanded action against Rajat, no arrests were made in the case.

During the initial weeks of Bigg Boss 18, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is also one of the contestants, had mentioned the video in front of Rajat, and it had left the latter fuming. "Ye gate beech mein hai bhaisahab warna do minute mein mazzak bana deta main aapka. Hisaab se baat karo warna bhoot bana dunga," he had threatened Bagga.