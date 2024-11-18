 Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal Crosses Line With Shilpa Shirodkar, Says, ‘Aise Hi Hogi Tere Se..’
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, Rajat Dalal and Shilpa Shirodkar will be seen getting into a nasty spat where Rajat will be seen crossing the line with the actress.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
Rajat Dalal, who has been a controversial name in the world of social media is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house and has been making quite a lot of headlines too. From his fallouts with Vivian Dsena to his recent bond with Digvijay Rathee, the popular social media sensation is going ahead to be the talk of the town.

In the upcoming episode of the show tomorrow, Rajat will be seen getting into a nasty spat with co contestant Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra. In the upcoming episode of the show, the social media sensation will be seen crossing lines after getting into the said spat. From questioning what has Shilpa done in the last 50 years of her life to addressing her with a ‘Tu,’ Rajat and Shilpa’s spat worsened further. On the other hand, Shilpa too was seen giving it back to Rajat and was seen stating that if the entire entertainment fraternity comes together, Rajat will stand nowhere. Karan Veer Mehra too was seen taking a stand for Shilpa and calling out Rajat’s actions.

For the uninformed, in the episode of the show tonight, producer Sandiip Sickand was seen supporting his friend Karan Veer and was seen questioning his decision to support Shilpa despite her priorities being clear.

