 Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Takes Stand For Eisha Singh’s Friendship, Questions Digvijay Rathee & Rajat Dalal
In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Salman Khan was seen taking a stand for Eisha Singh and her friendships in the Bigg Boss house.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 02:02 AM IST
article-image

In a heartfelt moment on today’s episode of Bigg Boss 18, host Salman Khan defended Eisha Singh’s genuine and warm nature. The growing friendship between Eisha and Avinash Mishra had been unfairly judged by some contestants. However, Salman stepped in, silencing the baseless accusations and giving everyone a much needed reality check.

Bigg Boss 18: ‘My Perfume Is Pretty Expensive..,’ Says Eisha Singh To Kashish Kapoor On...
article-image

Salman addressed the housemates, saying, “Agar Rajat tum 15 din mein bhai bana sakte ho, lekin Eisha ki gehri dosti ho jati hai kisi ke saath 10 din mein woh hazam nahi hoti.” He then turned to the contestants and directly asked, “Am I saying something wrong? Do you have any answers to this?” The response was complete silence. The housemates, who had been vocal in questioning Eisha’s intentions, did not defend themselves.

For the uninformed, Rajat Dalal and other contestants on the show were time and again seen raising questions on the actress’ friendship with Avinash Mishra and Alice Kaushik and also labelled it as ‘fake.’

On the work front, Eisha is known for her stint in shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Ishq Subhanallah and many more.

