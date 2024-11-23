'Punishment For Not Keeping Swara Bhasker In Hijab': Elvish Yadav's Racist Remark Against Fahad Ahmad Over Anushakti Nagar Election Results

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav reacted to Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker's husband, politician Fahad Ahmad's defeat in Maharashtra elections. The results for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election are set to be declared on Saturday, November 23. Amid the counting of votes, Swara and her husband Fahad blamed EVMs as the latter trailed in Maharashtra’s Anushakti Nagar.

Earlier today, Fahad shared a video in which he is seen demanding the recounting of votes for the 16, 17, 18, and 19 rounds and a probe by the Election Commission of India. He also alleged that 99 per cent charged EVM machines gave double/triple votes to his rival, Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik.

"99% battery of CU and dilemma of BJP Alias winning," he captioned the video on X.

Reacting to it, Elvish wrote, "This is your punishment for not keeping swara in hijab." He also added a half moon emoticon in his post. Take a look:

This is your punishment for not keeping swara in hijab 🌙 https://t.co/1GTZnfGdGi — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 23, 2024

Swara Bhasker's EVM rant

As her husband started trailing in Anushakti Nagar after leading for several rounds of vote-counting, Swara took to her official X account and wrote, "In Anushakti Nagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by Fahad Zirar Ahmad of NCP-SP... round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead."

Tagging the official account of ECI and the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Swara asked in another post, "How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged batteries? Why do all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies?"

In #AnushaktiNagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by @FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP.. round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead. How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged… https://t.co/GknxDWOb5v — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 23, 2024

Swara was seen campaigning for her husband across Maharashtra. Fahad contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections on an NCP (Sharad Pawar) ticket from the Anushakti Nagar constituency seat, against NCP's Sana Malik.

Swara and Fahad got married in February 2023 under the Special Marriages Act after dating for over two years. They welcomed their first child, daughter Raabiyaa in the same year.